IAF procures EVs to reduce carbon footprint

IAF procures electric vehicles to reduce carbon footprint

It said the force is planning to enhance the usage of electric vehicles in a progressive manner by procuring e-vehicles against downgraded conventional vehicles

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 15 2022, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 19:02 ist
IAF inducts fleet of Tata Nexon Electric Vehicles. Credit: Twitter/dprohyd

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday inducted a fleet of electric vehicles in keeping with the government's initiative on the introduction of green mobility.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari flagged off the first batch of 12 electric vehicles in the presence of other senior officers and staff.

"In order to achieve reduction in carbon footprint and in keeping with the government of India's initiative on introduction of green mobility, the IAF has inducted a fleet of Tata Nexon electric vehicles," the IAF said in a statement.

It said the force is planning to enhance the usage of electric vehicles in a progressive manner by procuring e-vehicles against downgraded conventional vehicles.

"Augmentation of the e-vehicles ecosystem, including installation of charging infrastructure at various Air Force bases, is also planned. The first batch of electric cars introduced today will be deployed in Delhi NCR units for performance monitoring and analysis," it said.

"To create a standardised inventory of vehicles, IAF has already joined hands with the Indian Army in the ongoing procurement of electric buses and electric cars," the IAF said.

It said these proactive measures reaffirm IAF's commitment to the national objective of transformation towards environment-friendly mobility.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IAF
Electric Vehicles
India News

What's Brewing

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about superstar Krishna

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about superstar Krishna

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

 