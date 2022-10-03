IAF scrambles jets to intercept China-bound Iran flight after ‘bomb threat'

The Indian Air Force scrambled fighter jets to intercept a civilian Mahan Air flight from Tehran headed for Guangzhou in China on Monday morning after a bomb threat, people familiar with the development said.

The incident happened in the morning when flight W581 was flying over Indian airspace, sources said. The pilots decided not to land in India and proceeded to China. The Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) received inputs from the Lahore ATC that there was a bomb threat on the Mahan Air flight. Subsequently, the Delhi ATC informed the pilots but they decided to fly on, the sources said.

As the aircraft did not follow the suggestion, laid down operational procedures were put into action, they said.

On October 3, an intimation was received of a bomb scare on an aircraft bearing Iranian registration, when it was transiting through Indian airspace. IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance, the IAF said in a statement.

‘Bomb threat’ onboard Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace, with final destination in China, triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled. The passenger jet is now moving towards China. Security agencies monitoring the plane: Sources pic.twitter.com/5Up2fHURxW — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

The aircraft was offered option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh but the pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of them. After a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard bomb scare. The aircraft continued on its journey towards final destination, it added.

"All actions were taken by IAF as per laid down procedure, jointly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace," the IAF said.

(With inputs from PTI)