IIT Kharagpur student offered Rs 2.6 cr annual package

IIT Kharagpur student offered Rs 2.6 cr annual package

The CTC offer comes to one of the IIT Kharagpur students from an international trading firm

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 02 2022, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 21:20 ist
The placement session 2022-23 (phase-I) took place in physical and hybrid mode, and will stretch over four days. Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur students on the first day of the placement session this year have bagged over 760 offers with the highest being a CTC package of Rs 2.6 crore.

The Rs 2.6 crore CTC offer comes to one of the IIT Kharagpur students from an international trading firm. Two other students secured annual packages of around Rs 1 crore, according to sources. Around 2,600 students appeared for the placement interviews with 760 offers including pre-placement offers.

During the placement session 2022-23 (phase-I) which took place in physical and hybrid mode, and will stretch over four days, had 16 international offers including the highest package. Thirty four companies, including Apple, Airbus, Alphagrep, Capital One, EXL Services, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, Rubrik and Square Point participated in the session, and over 70 profiles, including software, analytics, finance, tech, consulting, were opened for the students on Day 1.

For internship offers, over 140 companies in software, analytics, consulting, finance and banking participated in the selection process this year, providing over 800 internship offers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IIT Kharagpur
Recruitment

What's Brewing

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

 