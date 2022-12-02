IIT Kharagpur student offered Rs 2.6 cr annual package

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur students on the first day of the placement session this year have bagged over 760 offers with the highest being a CTC package of Rs 2.6 crore.

The Rs 2.6 crore CTC offer comes to one of the IIT Kharagpur students from an international trading firm. Two other students secured annual packages of around Rs 1 crore, according to sources. Around 2,600 students appeared for the placement interviews with 760 offers including pre-placement offers.

During the placement session 2022-23 (phase-I) which took place in physical and hybrid mode, and will stretch over four days, had 16 international offers including the highest package. Thirty four companies, including Apple, Airbus, Alphagrep, Capital One, EXL Services, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, Rubrik and Square Point participated in the session, and over 70 profiles, including software, analytics, finance, tech, consulting, were opened for the students on Day 1.

For internship offers, over 140 companies in software, analytics, consulting, finance and banking participated in the selection process this year, providing over 800 internship offers.