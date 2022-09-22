In closed door meet with Muslim leaders, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks to strengthen communal harmony

Bhagwat meets Muslim leaders to boost communal harmony

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 22 2022, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 12:05 ist
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

Reaching out to the Muslim community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with senior Sangh functionaries on Thursday met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation.

The closed door meeting at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour.

Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief has been holding discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony.

"RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It is part of the continuous general 'Samvad' process," RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said.

