In offensive against Congress, Shah says 'lesson taught in 2002 established peace in Gujarat'

With the high-stake Gujarat Assembly election round the corner, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday launched an offensive against Congress while alleging that the Opposition party "sheltered" anti-social elements involved in violence, and in 2002, such elements were "taught a lesson" in a manner that no such incident occurred since then.

Shah repeated this in at least two more public rallies he addressed throughout the day in central Gujarat. His statement was a reference to the 2002 post-Godhra riots. It was the first time this year that Shah brought up the large-scale violence in the 2022 polls. Shah has been mentioning the frequent communal violence, rampant curfew and other law and order issues under the Congress government while appealing for votes.

"Tell me if during Congress rule, communal violence used to happen or not. Even in 2002, during Narendrabhai's (Modi, then chief minister) time, there was an attempt, but they were taught such a lesson that since then, the state has not witnessed a single communal violence. Those who were indulged in the rioting were ousted, and BJP established peace and curfew-less Gujarat," the Union minister said while addressing an election rally at Jhalod in Dahod district.

He repeated his speech at Vagra in the Bharuch district and Mahudha in the Kheda district. He said, "During Congress government, communal riots were common. The party used to shelter those involved in violence to strengthen its vote bank and did injustice to a large section of the society," he said. He added that the anti-social elements had last dared in 2002 and were "straightened", and since then, there hasn't been any "hullad" or violence.

Mentioning the name of former gangsters such as Abdul Latif, Shah said, "Today, there is only one dada — Hanuman dada across villages in Gujarat." Saying that the Assembly contest is "only between BJP and Congress," Shah also targeted Rahul Gandhi for questioning the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Shah also claimed that despite ruling for so long, Congress did not repeal Article 370, fearing its "vote bank".