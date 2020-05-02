In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 38

As India extends its lockdown for two more weeks, the country has been divided into zones based on the intensity of virus spread. Lockdown 3.0 will now continue till May 17 with reasonable relaxations for safer zones. The govt also allowed special trains take some migrants home, while others make desperate attempts to make their way home on foot, cycles and inter-state vehicles. More companies globally announce layoffs and furloughs, and citizens wonder when everyday activity, as they know it, will resume. Streets otherwise thronging with people now wear a deserted look, the needy continue to scrounge for essentials. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.