In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 38

As India extends its lockdown for two more weeks, the country has been divided into zones based on the intensity of virus spread. Lockdown 3.0 will now continue till May 17 with reasonable relaxations for safer zones. The govt also allowed special trains take some migrants home, while others make desperate attempts to make their way home on foot, cycles and inter-state vehicles. More companies globally announce layoffs and furloughs, and citizens wonder when everyday activity, as they know it, will resume. Streets otherwise thronging with people now wear a deserted look, the needy continue to scrounge for essentials. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
Railway Protection Force personnel stand at a platform as a special train carrying migrant labourers from Nasik arrives to Bhopal (PTI)
A man wearing a protective gear mourns next to the body of his father who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi (PTI)
Jalandhar: A car driver drags a police officer on his car's bonnet after the officer tried to stop him, during the COVID-19 lockdown. (PTI)
A woman rows a boat during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measures against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Dal lake in Srinagar (AFP)
Jabalpur: Migrants ride a truck to reach their native places (PTI)
A man prays on the shores of Dal lake during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown (AFP)
A peacock spreads his wings as he stands in an alley of a garden in Amritsar. (AFP)
Shepherds lead flock of sheep during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP)
Patna: A health worker sanitizes migrants who have arrived from Jaipur by 'Shramik Special' train at Danapur junction (PTI)
Kolkata: A health worker wearing a protective suit uses a thermal screening device on a boy at a slum area (PTI)