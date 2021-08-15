Independence Day Live: All Sainik schools across India to open doors for girls, says PM Modi
Independence Day Live: All Sainik schools across India to open doors for girls, says PM Modi
updated: Aug 15 2021, 08:53 ist
PM Narendra lauds Olympians, hails made-in-India vaccines in his address to the nation after hoisting the flag at the Red Fort to mark the 75th Independence Day. Modi also remembered the tragedy of the partition. Stay tuned to DH for updates
07:20
Watch PM Narendra Modi's address to nation on Independence Day
08:53
All Sainik Schools across India to open doors for girls, says PM Modi
08:51
I call upon all departments to launch campaign to review rules and procedures; we must remove all rules that create hindrance: PM Modi
08:42
I am calling today, whether at the Centre or from all the State Departments, from all government offices. Run a campaign to review the rules and procedures here. Every rule, every process that has become a barrier, a burden, has to be removed by the people of the country, says PM Modi
08:33
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival before addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark India’s 75th Independence Day in New Delhi.
Credit: AFP Photo
08:25
The country has resolved that in 75 weeks of the Amrut Mahotsav of Independence, 75 VandeBharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country. The pace at which new Airports is being constructed in the country today, the udaan scheme connecting far-flung areas is also unprecedented, says PM Modi.
To give a fair opportunity to the power of all is the real spirit of democracy. Whether it is Jammu or Kashmir, the balance of development is now visible on the ground. D-Limitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are underway for assembly elections in future, says PM Modi
08:04
Whether it is our eastern India, North East, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the entire Himalayan region, our coastal belt or tribal zone, they will be a major basis for India's development in future, says PM Modi
07:59
The Government will fortify the rice that it gives to the poor under its various schemes, provide nutritious rice to the poor. Whether it is rice available at ration shops, mid-day meal rice, rice available through each scheme will be fortified by 2024, says PM Modi
07:58
Now we have to go to the saturation. 100 per cent villages should have roads, 100 per cent of households have bank accounts, 100 per cent beneficiaries should have Ayushman Bharat card, 100 per cent eligible persons should have Ujjwala scheme gas connection, says PM Modi
07:55
We are all engaged with the faith of 'sabka saath sabka vikas- sabka vishwas'. Today, I am calling upon the Red Fort- 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas- Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' are very important for achieving every goals of ours, says PM Modi.
07:54
We can say with pride that world's largest Covid vaccination programme is going on in India, says PM Modi.
07:53
Starting from here, the next 25 years of journey is the elixir of the creation of a New India. The attainment of our resolutions in this 'Amrut' period will take us to 100 years of Independence, saysPM Modi.
07:52
There comes a time in every country's development journey when that country redefines itself, moves itself forward with new resolutions. India's development journey has also come today, says PM Modi.
07:47
This period of coronavirus has come as a major challenge to the entire human race before our country which is on the path of progress. Indians have fought this battle with restraint and patience, says PM Modi
07:45
We celebrate independence, but the pain of partition still sieves the chest of India. It is one of the greatest tragedy of the last century. It was only yesterday that the country took an emotional decision. From now on 14th August will be remembered as Partition Horror Commemoration Day, says PM Modi.
07:41
PM Modi remembers people who were deprived of humanity during the Partition of 1947, calls it one of the greatest tragedies of the previous century
07:38
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Olympians who made India proud at the Tokyo Olympics. "Let's clap for the youth who have made India proud at the international level," he said.
07:37
PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters who laid down lives for the nation's Independence
"The nation remembers those who laid down lives to fight for India's independence Day," Modi said.
07:33
PM Modi hoists the national flag as the national anthem plays at Red Fort to mark 75th Independence Day. Indian Air Force helicopters shower flower petals over the venue before PM begins his address.
07:22
Delhi | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort pic.twitter.com/QvqinS7kmf
Two brave policemen from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday named as the top recipients of the nation's two highest peacetime gallantry awards but unfortunately both will receive the awards posthumously.
Fifteen other brave hearts received the Shaurya Chakra – the third highest gallantry award. They include six men from the Army, one from the Navy, two from the Air Force and six from various police organisations.
US President Joe Biden wishes India on Independence Day
Greeting Indians on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, US President Joe Biden has said that the foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between India and the United States.
“On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence,” Biden said in his message to India on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.
Monuments across the country lit up in the colours of the national flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day
06:05
Where can you watch the Independence Day celebrations?
You can follow PM Modi's speech and the Independence Day celebrations live on the national broadcasters Doordarshan, while the All India Radio will broadcast his speech live. You can also tune into Doordarshan and AIR's YouTube channels for the same.
India won its hard-fought independence from over 200 years of British rule on August 15, 1947. This means that on August 15, 1948, India celebrated the first year of freedom, 10 years on August 15, 1958, 20 years in 1968 and, consequently, 70 years in 2017.
Therefore, India is celebrating 74 years of freedom from the British rule in 2021. But if we calculate the number of Independence Days India has celebrated, it will be 75 since August 15, 1947 will be considered as the first.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort for flag hoisting
PM Modi greets India on 75th Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi,
Two brave policemen from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday named as the top recipients of the nation's two highest peacetime gallantry awards but unfortunately both will receive the awards posthumously.
Fifteen other brave hearts received the Shaurya Chakra – the third highest gallantry award. They include six men from the Army, one from the Navy, two from the Air Force and six from various police organisations.
US President Joe Biden wishes India on Independence Day
Greeting Indians on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, US President Joe Biden has said that the foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between India and the United States.
“On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence,” Biden said in his message to India on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.
New Delhi gets ready for I-Day celebrations
PM Modi greets India on Independence Day
Monuments across the country lit up in the colours of the national flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day
Where can you watch the Independence Day celebrations?
You can follow PM Modi's speech and the Independence Day celebrations live on the national broadcasters Doordarshan, while the All India Radio will broadcast his speech live. You can also tune into Doordarshan and AIR's YouTube channels for the same.
Is this India's 74th or 75th Independence Day?
India won its hard-fought independence from over 200 years of British rule on August 15, 1947. This means that on August 15, 1948, India celebrated the first year of freedom, 10 years on August 15, 1958, 20 years in 1968 and, consequently, 70 years in 2017.
Therefore, India is celebrating 74 years of freedom from the British rule in 2021. But if we calculate the number of Independence Days India has celebrated, it will be 75 since August 15, 1947 will be considered as the first.
Schedule of events on Independence Day
Here is the full schedule of events for Independence Day.
PM Modi will hoist the national flag at 7.30 AM and will address the nation after that.
Full schedule
Good morning, readers! Happy Independence Day.
Follow this live blog for updates related to I-Day celebrations in India and across the world