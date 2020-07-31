Independence Day: UAVs, para-gliders, para-jumping prohibited in Delhi till August 15

With Independence Day a fortnight away, Delhi Police on Friday issued an order banning the flying of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), para-gliders and microlight aircraft among others in the national capital till August 15.

The order by the Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said that the decision was taken following reports about certain "criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations" using this equipment.

Besides UAVs, para-gliders and microlight aircraft, the order said operating remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft and quad-copters are also prohibited for 16 days from Friday. Even para-jumping from aircraft is not allowed, it said.

Those violating the order will be charged under Section 188 (disobeying the instruction of a government servant) and face a jail term up to six months or fine or both.

A senior police official said a ground-to-air security apparatus is put in place in the capital to thwart any attempts by terrorists to disrupt the national day celebrations.

Police have intensified patrolling areas around the Red Fort and have appealed to people to report any suspicious movement to the authorities at the earliest.

Snipers from the National Security Guard (NSG) will be posted on the high-rises in the area, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 and address the nation. This time, the guest-list has been pruned due to Covid-19 while security personnel deployed in Red Fort for the function have been asked to take extra precaution as they would come in close proximity with senior ministers, political leaders, top bureaucrats and diplomats.

Covid-19 warriors and survivors have been invited to the function to highlight India's fight against the pandemic. Guests who are attending the function will have to wear face masks or face covers and adhere to social distancing norms.