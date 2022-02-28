India abstains from calling for UNGA session on Ukraine

India abstains on resolution to call for UN General Assembly session on Ukraine

The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to hold a vote on the emergency special session of the General Assembly

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • Feb 28 2022, 03:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 03:22 ist
The United Nations Security Council assembles to vote for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, US February 27, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

India abstained on a procedural resolution to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC resolution on its aggression against Ukraine, the Security Council voted to convene an emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on the crisis.

The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to hold a vote on the emergency special session of the General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Only 10 such emergency sessions of the General Assembly have been held since 1950.

Also read: At UN top court, Ukraine accuses Russia of 'planning genocide'

India abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution and 11 council members voted in favour.

The vote calling for the session was procedural so none of the five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, UK and the US -- could exercise their vetoes.

