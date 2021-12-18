India administers over 137 crore Covid vaccine doses

India administers more than 137 crore Covid vaccine doses

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 18 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 22:19 ist

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 137 crore on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 69 lakh (69,21,097) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Also Read | Karnataka reports 6 more Omicron cases; 2 new Covid clusters in Dakshina Kannada 

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be vaccinated from May 1.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: Report

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: Report

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

 