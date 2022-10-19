India advises its citizens to leave Ukraine at the earliest

India on Wednesday asked its citizens to avoid traveling to Ukraine and the ones already in the East European nation to leave immediately.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against traveling to Ukraine,”New Delhi’s diplomatic mission in Kyiv posted on Twitter, adding: “The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means.”

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued the advisory as Russia stepped up its “special military operations” in Ukraine, particularly with a series of drone strikes.

India had earlier on October 10 asked its citizens to avoid all non-essential travels to and within Ukraine after Russia escalated its military operations in the East European nation with a barrage of missile strikes.

Nearly 20,000 Indians – mostly students – returned from Ukraine to India after Russia started its military offensives against the East European nation on February 24 last.

Some students, however, returned to Ukraine from India over the past few months.

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an advisory on October 10, asking Indian nationals to keep it informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine so that they could be reached out if necessary.

New Delhi on September 12 sent to Ukraine its 12th consignment of humanitarian assistance, comprising medicines and medical equipment, weighing 7,725 kilograms. Earlier, India provided 97.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as well as to the neighbouring countries, where many citizens of the beleaguered nation had taken refuge after the Russian Army launched “the special military operations” in their country.

India’s pharmaceutical companies as well as other organisations also donated $8 million worth of medicines, food and financial assistance to Ukraine.