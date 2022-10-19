India advises its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

India advises its citizens to leave Ukraine at the earliest

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued the advisory as Russia stepped up its 'special military operations' in Ukraine, particularly with a series of drone strikes

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 19 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 22:50 ist
Ukrainian servicemen fire a Polish 155mm self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer Krab from a position on the front line in the Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Wednesday asked its citizens to avoid traveling to Ukraine and the ones already in the East European nation to leave immediately.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against traveling to Ukraine,”New Delhi’s diplomatic mission in Kyiv posted on Twitter, adding: “The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means.”

 

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued the advisory as Russia stepped up its “special military operations” in Ukraine, particularly with a series of drone strikes.

India had earlier on October 10 asked its citizens to avoid all non-essential travels to and within Ukraine after Russia escalated its military operations in the East European nation with a barrage of missile strikes.

Nearly 20,000 Indians – mostly students – returned from Ukraine to India after Russia started its military offensives against the East European nation on February 24 last.

Some students, however, returned to Ukraine from India over the past few months.

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an advisory on October 10, asking Indian nationals to keep it informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine so that they could be reached out if necessary.

New Delhi on September 12 sent to Ukraine its 12th consignment of humanitarian assistance, comprising medicines and medical equipment, weighing 7,725 kilograms. Earlier, India provided 97.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as well as to the neighbouring countries, where many citizens of the beleaguered nation had taken refuge after the Russian Army launched “the special military operations” in their country.

India’s pharmaceutical companies as well as other organisations also donated $8 million worth of medicines, food and financial assistance to Ukraine.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
India News
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia

What's Brewing

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

 