India always wanted normal neighbourly ties with Pak but there should be terror-free atmosphere for it: EAM

  • Jan 19 2023, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 18:36 ist
India on Thursday said it always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan, but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for such ties.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked at a media briefing about Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer last week to hold talks between the two countries to resolve outstanding issues such as Kashmir.

We always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for it, Bagchi said.

In an interview with UAE-based Al Arabiya news channel last week, Sharif said that Pakistan has learnt its lesson after three wars with India and now wants to live in peace with India, provided "we are able to resolve our genuine problems".

"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is that let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir, where flagrant violations of human rights are taking place day in and day out," Sharif said.

Later, the Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office said negotiations are not possible without India revoking its 2019 actions on Kashmir. 

