India-China border tension live updates: Increase in Chinese chopper activity across LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them

Tension between India and China escalated as Indian and Chinese Army personnel got killed in a "violent face-off" last night, disrupting the fragile peace prevailing along the LAC. The stand-off between the two nations at the borders has been in news for quite sometime, but the recent clash has intensified it further. MEA has stated that both the sides suffered casualties. Stay tuned for more updates.
Increase in Chinese chopper activity observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them during face-off with Indian troops in Galwan valley: Sources to ANI
At least 10 Indian Army personnel killed in violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley: government sources (PTI)
Unless both sides resort to non-violence and dialogue, perpetual peace might be a problem and Tibet is the reason why this tension is happening: Lobsang Sangay, President, Central Tibetan Administration on India-China face off in Galwan Valley. (ANI)
Violent face-off in Ladakh result of China's attempt to unilaterally change status quo in region: MEA
India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.
Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi demands "clarity" from Union government on stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh (PTI)
China's Vice Foreign Minister, Luo Zhaohui and Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri meet in Beijing: Sources (ANI)
Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side: Ministry of External Affairs (ANI)
We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: MEA (ANI)
On late-evening & night of June 15,a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by Chinese side to unilaterally change status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had agreement at higher level been scrupulously followed by Chinese side:MEA (ANI)
I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s territorial integrity will not be compromised. We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take on any adversary. Nobody can cast any ill eye on Modi's India: BJP President JP Nadda (ANI)
Borders of India will remain intact&are intact under leadership of PM. During de-escalation process that was underway in Galwan Valley in Ladakh,violent face-off took place with Chinese Army.Indian Army gave befitting reply.Unfortunately,we lost our 3 army men: BJP Pres JP Nadda (ANI)
Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley area near Patrolling Point 14: Indian Army Sources (ANI)
Time for Centre to take some stringent measures, each sign of weakness on our part makes Chinese reaction more belligerent: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (PTI)
It is unfortunate that during the de-escalation process on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, a clash has taken place at Galwan valley.Government should come out with an authoritative statement as to what actually happened.Imperative that both the Governments immediately initiate high level talks to defuse the situation and advance the process of disengagement on the basis of the agreed understanding on maintaining peace and tranquility on the border.
Death of Army officer, 2 soldiers in violent face-off with Chinese troops shocking and unacceptable: Congress (PTI)
Matter of serious national concern as it has grave implications for national security. Govt should immediately convene meeting to brief political parties about ground situation: Congress. (PTI)
Why did our soldiers lose their lives during de-escalation process? PM, defence minister should offer clearer picture to nation on Ladakh Border issue with China: Former PM H D Deve Gowda. (PTI)
China has lodged solemn representations & protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines: Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson (ANI)
Army amends statement, says "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. (ANI)
Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides: Army Sources (ANI)
An Indian Army officer and two soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops last night, disrupting the fragile peace prevailing along the LAC.