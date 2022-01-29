India clocks 2.35 lakh Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths

The active case count was at 20,04,333, at a positivity rate of 13.39 per cent

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 29 2022, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 09:04 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Saturday reported 2,35,532 Covid-19 cases and 871 deaths. The active case count was at 20,04,333, at a positivity rate of 13.39 per cent.

More to follow...

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

