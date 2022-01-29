India clocks 2.35 lakh Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths

India on Saturday reported 2,35,532 Covid-19 cases and 871 deaths. The active case count was at 20,04,333, at a positivity rate of 13.39 per cent.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Whackyverse: Let Mahatma's song fade, let his ideas dim
Open Sesame | Netaji
6 apps to make life more fun
DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to mismanagement
What goes behind the making of a film poster?
Brothers split by partition to reunite in Pakistan
Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury
In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites