India confirms participation in I2U2 virtual summit on July 14

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 15:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his participation in the first I2U2 leadership summit to be held virtually on Thursday.

The summit aims to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas -- water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.

It also intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise the infrastructure, and low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.

To strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in respective regions and beyond, the leaders will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2 as well as the other common areas of mutual interest.

These projects can serve as a model for economic cooperation and offer opportunities for businesspersons and workers.

The I2U2 Grouping was conceptualised during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the four countries held on October 18, 2021. Each country also has Sherpa-level interactions regularly to discuss the possible areas of cooperation.

Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid, President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of the USA Joseph R Biden will be attending the summit.

UAE
United States
Israel
India News
Narendra Modi

