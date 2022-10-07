India defends itself on abstaining Xinjiang vote

India defends itself on abstaining Xinjiang vote

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2022, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 19:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India on Friday said its decision to abstain from voting on the rights situation in China's Xinjiang at the UN Human Rights Commission was in line with the practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions.

India abstained on a resolution at the UNHRC calling for a debate on the human rights situation in Xinjiang.

"It is in line with India's practice of not voting on country-specific resolution," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing while replying to a question on the issue.

 

India News
China
UNHRC
Xinjiang

