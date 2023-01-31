India first, citizen first, says PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that not only India but the entire world is looking at India's Budget amid the unstable global economic situation.

While addressing the nation ahead of the start of the Budget Session in Parliament, PM Modi said, "Today is an important day and occasion. The current President of India will address, for the first time, both Houses of parliament. The President's first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect of women. The whole world has its eyes on India."

"Taking the thought of 'India first, citizen first' we will take this Budget Session of Parliament forward. I am hopeful that opposition leaders will present their views before the Parliament." PM Modi said.

Track live updates of Budget Session in Parliament here

He added that India's Finance Minister is a woman too. "She will present one more Budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget," he said.

Also Read — Indian economy remains 'a bright spot', says IMF

The prime minister said that the Budget Session begins today and at the beginning itself, credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope and a beginning of enthusiasm.

He added that amid the unstable global economic situation, India's Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens.