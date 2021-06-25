India has 48 cases of Delta Plus Covid-19 variant

India has 48 cases of Delta Plus Covid-19 variant

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 25 2021, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 17:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has a total of 48 cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, according to Dr S K Singh, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director. 

More to follow...
 

Covid-19
Coronavirus

