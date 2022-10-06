India investigating deaths in Gambia linked to India-made cough syrup

India probing deaths in Gambia linked to cough syrup

The sources said the Indian government had asked the WHO to share the report establishing causal relation to death with the cough syrup

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Oct 06 2022, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 11:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India is investigating the deaths of dozens of children in The Gambia that the World Health Organization (WHO) said may be linked to a cough syrup made in the south Asian nation, two people from India's health ministry told Reuters on Thursday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday told reporters the UN agency was investigating the deaths from acute kidney injuries with India's drug regulator and New Delhi-based cough syrup manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

Also Read — WHO probing Indian cough syrups after 66 children die in Africa

The agency informed the Drugs Controller General of India of the deaths late last month after which the regulator launched an investigation with state authorities, in tandem with the WHO probe, the people said.

Maiden manufactured and exported the syrup only to the West African nation, the people said.

Reuters' calls to a listed telephone number for Maiden went unanswered as did an emailed request for comment. Calls to the Drugs Controller General of India outside of office hours also went unanswered.

India's government has asked the WHO to share its report linking the deaths with the cough syrup and will take "all required steps in the matter", the people said.

 

