India joins France, US to counter China in Indo-Pacific

With China echoing its “iron brother” Pakistan to slam New Delhi for its recent moves on Jammu and Kashmir; India too has joined France and United States to call for a free Indo-Pacific – tacitly opposing maritime aggression by the communist country in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined French President Emmanuel Macron to reaffirm “shared commitment to maintaining the freedom of navigation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific zone”. A meeting between Modi and Macron in Paris saw Indian Space Research Organization and the Centre National d'études Spatiales or CNES agreeing on a plan for implementing a March 2018 agreement to build a network of satellites over Indo-Pacific, ostensibly to keep watch on warships of People's Liberation Army Navy of China.

The senior diplomats of India and the United States also had two back-to-back meetings in California on Thursday and Friday and they agreed to pursue the “quest for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific” – again sending out a clear message to China.

China's expansionist aspirations in Indo-Pacific of late returned under focus after the communist country on August 13 re-deployed its survey vessel – Haiyang Dizhi – near Vanguard Bank in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Vietnam, obviously to re-assert its claim on the disputed South China Sea. The vessel, which had been deployed first on August 7 but withdrawn after a diplomatic outcry from around the world, is now being escorted by at least two ships of China Coast Guard stationed nearby. It has been deployed not far from an offshore oil block, where ONGC Videsh of India has 45%, Rosneft of Russia has 35% and PetroVietnam of Vietnam has 20% stake. The Chinese Navy and Coast Guard officials used loudspeakers from the vessels and the escorting ships to claim China's “sovereignty” on the South China Sea.

Modi-Macron meeting on Thursday saw France and India agreeing to coordinate action at the Indian Ocean Rim Association or IORA and undertake, along with other interested states, a joint project for reinforcing assets for combating piracy and all kinds of maritime trafficking in the Southern Indian Ocean.

New Delhi joined the clamour against aggressive moves by Beijing in Indo-Pacific after China joined Pakistan to oppose India's decisions to strip its Jammu and Kashmir state of the special status and reorganize it into two Union Territories. Beijing had denounced New Delhi's decisions as “unilateral” and “unacceptable”, rejecting Modi Government's argument that the moves on J&K were “internal” affairs of India. China also joined Pakistan to make an unsuccessful attempt last week to bring back the issue of J&K back on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

Beijing's repeated critical statements on New Delhi's recent moves on Kashmir struck a jarring note to the bonhomie that marked the relations between India and China over the past 16 months since Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had an “informal summit” at Wuhan in Central China in April 2018. The “informal summit” brought about a thaw in the India-China relations, which had hit a new low over the 72-day-long military stand-off at Doklam Plateau in western Bhutan in June-August, 2017.

Though Modi is set to host Xi for the second “informal summit” in October, China's stand on India's moves on J&K cast a shadow over the future of the détente between the two neighbours.

France has substantial geopolitical interests in the western Indian Ocean and the southern Pacific, with a large number of its military personnel deployed in the region. France has territorial control over Réunion and Mayotte islands in the Indian Ocean and New Caledonia and French Polynesia in the Pacific. While over 60 % of its vast Exclusive Economic Zone is in the Pacific, over 20 % is in the Indian Ocean. Djibouti on the Horn of Africa has a base of the French Army.

France is not interested to join the quad (India, Japan, Australia, and the US) as it it is keen to avert drawing the ire of China. It, however, did not have any hesitation to step up bilateral defence and security cooperation with India, with particular focus on Indo-Pacific.