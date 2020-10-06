India joins US, Japan and Australia in call to respect territorial integrity

India on Tuesday joined Australia, Japan and the United States to call for “respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty” as the four nations held a ministerial meeting in Tokyo. The Quad talks come at a time when Indian soldiers are resisting China's moves to occupy vast swathes of land in eastern Ladakh.

With its soldiers resisting Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s moves to occupy vast swathes of its land in eastern Ladakh, India on Tuesday joined Australia, Japan and the United States to call for “respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty” as the four nations had a ministerial meeting in Tokyo.

New Delhi, however, avoided echoing the US sentiments and refrained from blaming China for the pandemic. It also avoided naming China and criticising it directly for its aggressive expansionism. India apparently trod cautiously, being keen to dispel the perception that the five-month-long military stand-off along its disputed boundary with China was pushing it closer to the US.

“We remain committed to upholding the rules-based international order, underpinned by the rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said as he joined US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in the ministerial meeting of the Quad.

Jaishankar also had bilateral meetings with Pompeo, Payne and Motegi. The four also had a meeting with new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

India, Japan, Australia and the US re-launched the Quad in November 2017 as a coalition of four democracies in order to counter-hegemonic aspirations of China in the Indo-Pacific region. The diplomats of the four nations had regular meetings in the past and the first ministerial meeting was held in New York in September 2019.

However, what added to the significance of the second ministerial meeting of the ‘Quad’ was the fact that it was held in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, caused by a virus that was first reported at Wuhan in China. Besides, it was also the first ministerial meeting of the informal coalition after China stepped up its belligerence—not only along its disputed boundary with India but also elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific region.

The four nations, however, could not come out with a joint statement after the meeting and issued readouts separately in New Delhi, Tokyo, Canberra and Washington D.C.

The statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi tacitly acknowledged that the four nations were yet to reconcile divergence in views about dealing with China in Indo-Pacific. It noted that the External Affairs Minister, the US Secretary of State and the Foreign Ministers of Japan and Australia had “highlighted” during the meeting “their readiness to work towards realizing a common vision for the Indo-Pacific.”

They discussed the post Covid-19 international order and called for a coordinated response to the challenges including financial problems emanating from the pandemic, need to share best practices to combat SARS-CoV-2, increasing the resilience of supply chains to lessen dependence on China, apart from ways to enhance access to affordable vaccines, medicines and medical equipment.