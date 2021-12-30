India logs 13,154 new Covid cases; Omicron tally at 961

India logs 13,154 new Covid-19 cases; Omicron tally at 961

With the addition of the new fatalities, the total death toll has climbed at 4,80,860

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2021, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 10:25 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

In the last 24 hours, India registered 13,154 new Covid-19 cases and 268 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With the addition of the new fatalities, the total death toll has climbed at 4,80,860.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 961 across the nation, of 320 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 22 states have reported the new variant, the Ministry confirmed.

Meanwhile, the recovery of 7,486 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,58,778. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent.

India's active caseload is 82,402, which account for 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,99,252 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the total tally to 67.64 crore.

The weekly positivity rate at 0.76 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 46 days now.

The daily positivity rate at 1.10 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for last 87 days and less than 3 per cent for 122 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 63,91,282 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 143.83 crore as of Thursday morning.

More than 16.93 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, said the Ministry.

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron

