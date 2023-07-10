Monsoon Mayhem Live: Landslide blocks road near Dobat CISF camp in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand

Death, landslides, cave-ins: Monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh
As rain pounded Himachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Monday, 20 people stranded in Manali were rescued while the state braced for another day of downpour with the Met office issuing a red alert for "extremely heavy rain", officials said. Heavy rains pounded the state, triggering landslides, damaging houses and leaving several people deal, on Sunday.
Yamuna in Delhi likely to cross danger mark around 11 am Tuesday
The Yamuna in Delhi is likely to cross the danger mark around 11 am on Tuesday as a large quantity of water is being discharged into the upper reaches of the river, Delhi minister Atishi said on Monday. The Public Works Department minister, who inspected the preparedness for evacuation and relief work, said water is rushing in the Yamuna towards Delhi very fast due to very heavy rainfall in north Indian states.
Landslide blocks road near Dobat CISF camp in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand
