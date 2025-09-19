<p>The Bengali community in Bengaluru is giving final touches to Durga Puja celebrations they are planning to host across neighbourhoods.</p>.<p>In Bellandur, the Ananda Utsav pandal is paying tribute to Rabindranath Tagore. “We are recreating aspects of Tagore’s ancestral home, such as decorating the mandap with alta (a traditional red dye),” says Sonia Dutta Gupta of the organising committee. “We’re also using eco-friendly materials like cardboard, paper and leaves in our decorations,” she adds. The celebrations will run over five days. Schedule on @ggl_anandotsab on Instagram.</p>.<p>The 15th edition of Bengali in Bangalore (BinB) Durga Puja at Chandrodaya Convention Centre, Dairy Circle, will also honour Tagore. Their pandal references Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral home of the Tagore family in north Kolkata. It will feature hand-painted Pattachitra panels, alpona-decorated kulo (a bamboo or cane tray used as a winnowing fan) and hath pakha ( a bamboo or palm-leaf hand fan). </p>.Dhaatu’s Dasara festival to showcase epic-themed dolls from Indian scriptures.<p>Cultural events on their roster include ‘Rabir Aloya Noye Ananya’, a dance-drama, and music performances by local Bengalis. Children will compete in a ‘Best Traditional Attire’ walk, and the navami night will feature dandiya. September 28 to October 2. Details on @bengali_in_bangalore_binb on Instagram.</p>.<p>The Bengalee Association, one of the city’s oldest Bengali cultural bodies, is marking its 75th year with a traditional celebration at its Assaye Road centre. The theme, ‘Shubho Moja Rajbari Durga Puja’, is inspired by centuries-old Durga Puja practices and makes use of clay idols, natural dyes and eco-friendly fabrics. “We are inviting underprivileged children to join the festivities,” says Sujoy Upadhyay from the association. September 27 to October 2. Details on @bengaleeassociation on Instagram.</p>