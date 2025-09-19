<p>Celebrity- and sports-based fan clubs in Bengaluru are serving an unexpected purpose, members say. The heightened awareness around mental health has led to members using these spaces as a source of emotional support. </p>.<p>Therapist Maullika Sharma notes that the pandemic and resultant work-from-home culture have contributed to growing loneliness among city folk. “Dr Vivek Murthy, former surgeon general of the United States of America, stated last year that loneliness is slowly becoming the next big public health challenge,” she tells Metrolife. </p>.<p><strong>Musical connection</strong></p>.<p>Pearly Ann Jacob, who runs a Taylor Swift Fan page on Instagram (@swiftverse), organises events for fans of the American singer. They include parties and workshops. “We have organised 9-10 parties in the last two years,” she says. She is one among a number of others who host events in honour of the artiste. There is no official fan club, but most of the events draw regulars. “Before I started hosting these events, I did not have confidence in myself. Meeting like-minded people has pulled me out of some tough times,” Pearly shares. </p>.<p>One of the members was new to the city and was ostracised at work. She found it difficult to make friends. “She came to one of our events, made some good friends and is in a much better place mentally,” she says.</p>.<p>Another fan, from the LGBTQIA+ community, was facing problems at college and home, due to his sexual identity. Being a part of the community has given the 24-year-old a safe space. </p>.<p><strong>Community painting</strong></p>.<p>The West Block Blues (@westblockblues on Instagram), the fan club of Bangalore Football Club, has close to 40,000 followers. “We started with less than 1,000 fans when the core members were college students,” says Ajith Harish, one of the core members. The club, started in 2013, organises 5- or 7-a-side tournaments for members and banner painting sessions before the team’s big games.</p>.<p>College students and working professionals who have just moved to the city say that the group has helped them overcome loneliness and depression. “For a few hours, we forget our worries,” he adds. Members who work in HR or IT have also helped other members find jobs. </p>.<p><strong>Social welfare</strong></p>.<p>Started in 2012, the Karnataka State Rajinikanth Fans Association has 600 active members and about 2,000 in total. Tree plantation drives, blood donation camps, health awareness workshops, and visits to orphanages are some activities they organise regularly. “I joined the club 10 years ago because of the meaningful work they do,” says Vijay Kumar. Helping less fortunate people gives one a sense of purpose and relieves stress for those with a busy work schedule, adds the 39-year-old, who is based in Halasuru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Humans are wired for connection, so when one is in a new city with no friends or misses out on interacting with people at the office, such groups are the answer, Maullika points out.</p>