India organises talk to mark UAE’s 'Year of Tolerance'

The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi organised a talk on building tolerance in the society to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the UAE’s 'Year of Tolerance'.

Motivational and spiritual speaker Jayanti Kripalani, who has been an advisor to the Council for a Parliament of the World’s Religions, held the interactive talk on Thursday which was attended by senior officials from the UAE government and members from the diplomatic and Indian community.

The event was the first of a series of events to be organised in the 'Year of Tolerance' by the Indian embassy.

The embassy will be organising more such events with the support of the UAE Government and the Indian community.

The talk was followed by a short meditation session. During the programme, charge d’affaires at the embassy, Smita Pant, delivered the welcome note.

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last year declared 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance' to highlight the country as a global capital for tolerance through various legislative and policy-oriented goals.

The move aims to enhance the role of the country in instilling the values of co-existence and peace in local, regional and international communities.rance'.