India Political Updates: BJP to work towards strengthening 1.3 lakh 'weak booths'
updated: Jan 17 2023, 08:19 ist
Here are today's top political updates from India.
08:18
BJP to get 106 seats on its own in Karnataka: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday told the BJP top brass that as per the present assessment, the BJP will get 106 seats in the coming Assembly polls in Karnataka on its own and this situation will only improve in the coming days.
The CM and BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel made a presentation about the current political situation in the state and the party's position before Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda on the sidelines of the BJP National Executive meeting.
EC drops RVM demonstration as parties question its need
The Election Commission of India Monday had to drop its plan to demonstrate the working of a prototype of a remote voting machine (RVM) because many political parties invited to a meeting in New Delhi to witness its functioning questioned its need.
BJP to work towards strengthening 1.3 lakh 'weak booths'
Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the party during its National Executive Meeting has identified a total of 1.3 lakh "weak booths", adding necessary steps would be taken to strengthen them.
Prasad, addressing a press conference, also said that in the meeting, no discussion on extension of the tenure of party president J.P. Nadda -- which ends this month, was held.
"Calling the victory of BJP in Gujarat 'historic', Nadda during the meeting said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led from the front and others need to learn from him," Prasad said.
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Punjab
