India Political Updates: Congress launches campaign in Telangana with 'Cheyutha' guarantee

In a surprising move, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunday afternoon while eight NCP MLAs took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the BJP. After joining hands with the NDA government, in an address to the media, Ajit Pawar expressed his wish to work for the NCP, adding that he would fight future polls on the NCP symbol. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar said that while today's episode may be new for others, it isn't for him and that he would rebuild the party once again. He also said he spoke to Opposition leaders and will hold a public meeting to discuss the situation. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi held the 'Telangana Jan Garjana Sabha' in Khammam district in Telangana as he sounded the Congress bugle in the poll-bound state. Track this blog for more political updates.
'Will defeat BJP's B-team in Telangana', says Rahul Gandhi, referring to BRS
"The way we defeated BJP in Karnataka, we will defeat its B-team (referring to BRS) in Telangana," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Khammam. (PTI)
Congress launches Telangana campaign with 'Cheyutha' guarantee
BJP does not believe in the power of people, it believes in breaking political parties and forming governments: JD(U)
PM Modi said 5 days back that NCP is corrupt & today they are sitting with them: Congress
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supporters protest against Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjitPawarand other party leaders who joined the state cabinet, outside NCP office at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
The way MLAs are being bought is quite dangerous for democracy: JMM MP
When we (Congress) raised the issue of the farmers bill in the Parliament, then BRS fully cooperated with the BJP," says Rahul Gandhi in Khammam, Telangana
We have sent Jitendra Awhad's name as chief whip, and have sent a letter on behalf of the NCP party to the speaker of the assembly: NCP leader Jayant Patil
Watch: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds public meeting 'Telangana Jan Garjana Sabha'
We told other opposition parties, Congress will not join any bloc where BRS is involved; We can't share stage with BRS: Rahul Gandhi
PM Narendra Modi carries remote control of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress has always stood against BJP in Parliament, but KCR's party has acted like BJP's B-team: Rahul Gandhi at Telangana rally
CM K Chandrashekar Rao thinks he is king and Telangana his kingdom; his party BRS is like BJP Rishtedar Samiti: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress party workers like our Babbar Sher (lions), I salute all of them: Rahul Gandhi at public meeting in Khammam in Telangana
NCP split may affect Maharashtra politics, but will not impact opposition unity at national level: JD(U)
Our alliance with Uddhav Thackeray Faction & NCP is still on: Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan
BJP should be blamed for shameful, cowardly development in Maharashtra: JD(U)
Not a single party can claim to have any ideology - all are just power hungry: AAP
Battle is going to be 'selfish versus self-respect': Aaditya Thackeray
Will go to the state and country and try to increase contact with people as much as possible: Sharad Pawar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds 'Telangana Jan Garjana Sabha' in Khammam district
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supporters deface a banner showing Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjitPawarduring a protest against him and other party leaders who joined the state cabinet, outside NCP office at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
The party is together, says Praful Patel
People join BJP because of the skilled leadership of PM Modi and our policies: RP Singh
Shinde takes jibe at Oppn unity
NCP workers gather outside party's head office in Mumbai to protest against Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his supporters
We only want to work for the people of Maharashtra, says Shinde
Time will tell how many MLAs with them: Jitendra Awhad
Let's not hurry, just observe Pawar Saheb, says Jitendra Awhad
Believing in PM's development agenda, NCP decided to participate in BJP-Shiv Sena coalition govt: Fadnavis
Clearly BJP's washing machine has resumed its operations: Jairam Ramesh
PM said that double-engine govt will run at speed of bullet train with new members on board, says Shinde
NCP chief Sharad Pawar raises his hand and says 'Sharad Pawar' when asked about who will be the reliable face of the party
You have been minister of 25 years because of Sharad Pawar and now you give pain to the 83-year-old man, says Jitendra Awhad who was made Leader of Opposition
I am with Sharad Pawar, says Jayant Patil
NCP supporters smear black ink on the posters of party leaders who joined the NDA govt
I will never say that my home has split, this issue is not regarding my home, this is the issue of people: Sharad Pawar
We will not fight over anyone saying anything by taking NCP's name; we will go to people: Sharad Pawar
This is not 'googly', it is a robbery, says Sharad Pawar
I have faith in people of Maharashtra, especially youth: Sharad Pawar
MLAs, senior leaders will sit together to decide about any action against rebel leaders, says Sharad Pawar
Today's episode must be new for others, but not for me: Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar's rebellion
Will sit with Congress, Uddhav to discuu situation, says Sharad Pawar
Will travel across Maharashtra and gather support: Sharad Pawar
Spoke to Oppn leaders, will hold a public meeting, says Sharad Pawar
We would rebuild the party: Sharad Pawar
This is not a new: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar joining NDA government
Had called a meet of all the leaders on July 6, however before meet some of the leaders took a different stand, says Sharad Pawar
From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all charges against Ajit Pawar have been cleared: Sharad Pawar
I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken oath, says Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader AjitPawarsigns documents after taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Have called NCP meet tomorrow, says Sharad Pawar
Some colleagues of party have taken different stand before we could hold meeting to discuss the organisational issues: NCP president Sharad Pawar
The MVA boat has sunk: Eknath Shinde
People's wishes and NCP colleagues support I have become Dy CM: Ajit Pawar
NCP workers celebrate after party leaderAjitPawarjoined Maharashtra government as Deputy Chief Minister, in Solapur, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Ajit Pawar was miffed for sometime, because he wanted NCP to ally with BJP but Sharad Pawar disagreed to it: Ramdas Athawale
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis andAjitPawarduring a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Ajit Pawar and HDK exactly the same, can never be trusted: Tehseen Poonawalla
AAP calls PM Modi 'biggest patron of corruption' after NCP leader Ajit Pawar, along with 8 others from party, join Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt
Since 90s, Maharashtra has not seen a single party govt, we have to take parties along and work for development of people: Ajit Pawar
Our faction is the real NCP, says Ajit Pawar
Let's not get into figures, in democracy what matters are numbers and we have it, says Ajit Pawar
We will expand the NCP further, says Ajit Pawar
We would fight polls under 'watch' symbol of the NCP: Ajit Pawar
Modi wants Opposition 'mukt' democracy and what happened in Maharashtra is a testimony to it: Manoj Kumar Jha
We have 'aashirwad' of all: Ajit Pawar
BJP does this from time to time, first they did this in Madhya Pradesh, and then in Maharashtra, but people are watching this, says Akhilesh Yadav on Ajit Pawar joining BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Maharashtra government
If we can go with Shiv Sena to form government then why not with BJP? Ajit Pawar after taking oath as Maharashtra DY CM
I resigned as Leader of Opposition on Friday, later expressed wish to work for party (NCP): Ajit Pawar
As a party we have taken a decision , all MPs and MLAs with us, claims Ajit Pawar
We decided to join Maharashtra govt to support development of country: Dy CM Ajit Pawar; praises PM Narendra Modi's leadership
Under Narendra Modi the country is progressing ahead, he is getting grand reception in foreign countries: Ajit Pawar
Recently Pawar saheb told us that in 2024 Modi ji is going to come again as PM: Chhagan Bhujbal
Maharashtra Deputy CM AjitPawarwith Governor RameshBais and existing Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Several people will criticise now a bit. We don't give value to that and we will keep working for the progress of Maharashtra, says Ajit Pawar
Previously NCP got 7 MLAs in Nagaland and all MLAs went with BJP on the party's decision: Ajit Pawar
We want to do positive work, we have criticised PM Modi in the past but his work cant be denied: Chhagan Bhujbal
Is it due to fear of ED: Shivsena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Ajit Pawar joining Shinde govt
I am not going to react to criticism, our job is welfare of people: Ajjt Pawar
We would contest future polls as NCP: Ajit Pawar
We will work as NCP, we have entered the government as NCP, said Ajit Pawar
We have been seeing the work of PM Narendra Modi for last nine years, we thought of supporting his work: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Sanjay Raut; says this 'circus' won't last long
Maharashtra BJP did not like the (unrealistic) importance given to Shinde, and found an antidote to it: Raj Thackeray
Sure Eknath Shinde, MLAs will be disqualified; you will see a new CM soon, says Sanjay Raut
"I don't consider it a political earthquake, I had earlier said this was to happen, and this has happened. I am sure Eknath Shinde and his MLAs will be disqualified. You will see a new CM soon," saysSanjay Raut
40 MLAs of NCP supporting Maha government: state BJP chief Bawankule
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday claimed 40 of 53 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party are supporting the state government.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has backing of 40 NCP MLAs & 6 NCP MLCs: Sources
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde leaves Raj Bhavan after NCP leader Ajit Pawar's swearing in ceremony
NCP leader Ajit Pawar changes his Twitter bio soon after taking oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP, has he forgotten about allegations of scam against Shinde?: Sachin Sawant
All MLAs of NCP have decided to support us, says Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar
There is enough time to discuss about the seat sharing in the cabinet, says Shinde
Ajit Pawar is a very good administrator, says Shiv Sena spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar
Very soon we would have another swearing in ceremony, says Samant
Ajit Dada has come with a huge group of 40 plus MLAs, says Uday Samant of Shiv Sena
BJP well aware that if elections are held today in Maharashtra, they will have same fate as Karnataka: Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant
Ajit Dada Pawar has joined the government to support PM Narendra Modi's double engine sarkar, says Shinde
The double-engine government has now become triple engine, Shinde says
Anil Patil sworn in as minister
NCP leader Aditi Tatkare takes oath as Maharashtra Minister
Sanjay Bansode of NCP sworn in as minister in the new government
Bouncer to whom, googly to whom and who is clean bowled, today we understand: Atul Londhe, Cong spokesperson
Aditi Tatkare, the daughter of NCP national treasurer and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare joins the government and sworn in as minister. The senior Tatkare is close to Ajit Pawar
NCP's Dhananjay Munde, a close aide of Ajit Pawar, sworn in as Cabinet minister. Munde is nephew of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde. BJP's Pankaja Munde is his cousin sister. The Munde family wields influence in Beed.
Close Sharad Pawar aide Dilip Walse-Patil sworn in as Cabinet minister. Walse-Patil is a former Assembly Speaker and ex-minister.
NCP leader and close Sharad Pawar aide Hasan Mushrif joins the government, sworn in as minister. The veteran from Kolhapur has been facing Enforcement Directorate cases
Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP, a veteran OBC leader becomes Cabinet minister.
Sanjay Raut claims that BJP was about to send Ajit Pawar to jail as Pawar takes oath in Dy CM
Governor Ramesh Bais administers oath of office and secrecy
More than 40 MLAs are extending support to the government. Almost the entire NCP will be joining, says Sudhir Mungantiwar
Sharad Pawar is firm on his decision, says Sanjay Raut
Some people have taken up the task of cleaning up Maharashtra politics. Let them have their way, says Sanjay Raut as Ajit Pawar likely to resign
The cabinet expansion and reshuffle to take place today
Pawar aide and NCP Working President Praful Patel is in Raj Bhavan
The swearing in ceremony is expected around 4 pm
Ajit Dada is an efficient administrator and mass leader, we welcome him, says Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar
'People have faith in leadership of Narendra Modi, says BJP leader and Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in what are the first comments on the political developments in Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar present in Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan
Preparations on in Raj Bhavan for a swearing-in ceremony. Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil are with Ajit Pawar in Raj Bhavan
Ajit Pawar has direct support of over two dozen MLAs or NCP. The NCP has a total of 54 MLAs
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar holding consultation with close aides.
Senior leaders of Shiv Sena and BJP reaching Raj Bhavan
Ajit Pawar likely to reign as Leader of the Opposition in Assembly
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis also expected to meet Governor Ramesh Bais today
Last week, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis too made couple of visits to New Delhi during which they met Union Home Minister Amit Shah
According to reports, Ajit Pawar has made couple of visits to News Delhi
Sharad Pawar Live as NCP top leadership decide to meet on July 6
BJP does not have anything to do with beliefs of Hindus, says AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar
BJP's core committee meeting under way at residence of Devendra Fadnavis
Top leaders of the NCP to meet on July 6 in Mumbai which will be chaired by Sharad Pawar
Last month, Ajit Pawar has expressed desire to quit as Leader of Opposition and work in the party organisation
The NCP has called a meeting this week in which organisational issues to be discussed
As Leader of the Opposition, he has every right to call a meeting, said Sharad Pawar
NCP leader Ajit Pawar , the Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, meeting top NCP leaders and some party MLAs in Mumbai.
A meeting of NCP leaders has been called at the residence of NCP leader Ajit Pawar
BSP not against UCC but method adopted by BJP to implement it, says Mayawati
It is clearly visible that people in Rajasthan are not liking the policies of Ashok Gehlot's govt, says Piyush Goyal
We (Congress) had given our statement on June 15 and that will continue to remain our stand, says Pramod Tiwari
Shah spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel regarding the flood-like situation in the state
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel regarding the flood-like situation arising due to heavy rains in the state; assured support from the Center
We do not want opposition unity to have an impact in West Bengal: TMC MP Sougata Roy
We do not want opposition unity to have an impact (in West Bengal). TMC alone is capable of fighting parliamentary elections in Bengal and we do not need opposition unity, says TMC MP Sougata Roy
We are ready to hold discussions on the UCC, provided Modi govt brings a draft: Congress leader Surendra Rajput
"We are ready to hold discussions on the UCC, but first they (Modi government) need to bring a draft. Besides, the BJP only wants to divide the society through the UCC," says Congress leader Surendra Rajput on Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh backing Uniform Civil Code.
Manipur CM should resign, says Sanjay Raut
The Maharashtra BJP core committee to meet today in Mumbai
The Maharashtra BJP core committee to meet today in Mumbai. Various issues like Cabinet expansion to be discussed in the meeting.
Rahul Gandhi to sound Congress poll bugle in Telangana on July 2
UP has immense possibilities, says CM Adityanath; stresses on finding new sources of revenue for state
New Karnataka Leader of the Opposition by July 2 evening: Basavaraj Bommai
Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the new Leader of the Opposition will be known by Sunday.
“It’ll be surely known (by Sunday) evening,” Bommai told reporters in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday in response to a question on who the Leader of the Opposition will be.
Congress to invoke Law Commission paper on UCC in Parliament meet
Congress will base its argument during Monday’s Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on the consultation paper issued by the Law Commission in 2018, in which it said that such a code is “neither necessary desirable at this stage”, sources said on Saturday.
