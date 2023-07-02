India Political Updates: Congress launches campaign in Telangana with 'Cheyutha' guarantee

In a surprising move, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunday afternoon while eight NCP MLAs took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the BJP. After joining hands with the NDA government, in an address to the media, Ajit Pawar expressed his wish to work for the NCP, adding that he would fight future polls on the NCP symbol. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar said that while today's episode may be new for others, it isn't for him and that he would rebuild the party once again. He also said he spoke to Opposition leaders and will hold a public meeting to discuss the situation. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi held the 'Telangana Jan Garjana Sabha' in Khammam district in Telangana as he sounded the Congress bugle in the poll-bound state. Track this blog for more political updates.