India Political Updates: Leaders of 38 parties to attend NDA meeting in Delhi today

  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 08:47 ist
  • 08:46

    We are running a little later because Sharad Pawar had some work yesterday, says Sonia Doohan as she confirms attendance at Oppn meet

  • 08:21

    NCP Chief Sharad Pawar leaves Mumbai to attend opposition meeting in Bengaluru

  • 08:09

    Second day of the joint Opposition meeting to begin in Bengaluru today. 26 like-minded parties are participating in the meeting.

  • 07:50

    Complaint filed against Bihar BJP chief for derogatory remarks against CM

    A Bihar JD-U leader has lodged a complaint with Patna police against BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

  • 07:49

    NCP leader Sharad Pawar leaves from Mumbai residence for Bengaluru to attend mega opposition meeting

  • 07:49

    Leaders of 38 parties to attend NDA meeting in Delhi on Tuesday