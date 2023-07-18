India Political Updates: Leaders of 38 parties to attend NDA meeting in Delhi today
updated: Jul 18 2023, 08:47 ist
08:46
We are running a little later because Sharad Pawar had some work yesterday, says Sonia Doohan as she confirms attendance at Oppn meet
VIDEO | "We are going to participate in the opposition meeting (today). As you have already seen who all are attending the meeting, only we are running a little later because Sharad Pawar had some work yesterday," says Sonia Doohan, in-charge of NCP's New Delhi central office, on… pic.twitter.com/A09upQLqcJ
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar leaves Mumbai to attend opposition meeting in Bengaluru
Second day of the joint Opposition meeting to begin in Bengaluru today. 26 like-minded parties are participating in the meeting.
Complaint filed against Bihar BJP chief for derogatory remarks against CM
A Bihar JD-U leader has lodged a complaint with Patna police against BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Leaders of 38 parties to attend NDA meeting in Delhi on Tuesday