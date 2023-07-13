Monsoon Mayhem Live: Yamuna's water level at 208.46 metres, low-lying areas nearby flooded

Assam IMD has issued orange alerts for Kokrajhar, Chirang, and Bongaigaon. While floods in Assam have affected more than 58,000 people, northern India has also been battered by the monsoons this time around. Although rains have slowed down in parts of Punjab and Haryana, flooding is still an issue. Yamuna's water level has now reached the 208.46 metres, which is an all-time high. Follow all the updates of the monsoon in India with DH!