Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Wife, lover held for murdering husband in Bengaluru

The victim was identified as Basavaraju (28), a native of Yadgir. The police have arrested his wife Sharanamma (25), her lover Veerabhadra (19) and his associate Anil. All three are daily wagers.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 21:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 21:58 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us