India records 12,591 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 65,286

India has recorded 12,591 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
There have been 10,827 recoveries in the span of one day. The active caseload currently stands at 65,286 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect
Trump likely won't attend trial over rape claim: lawyer
Non-tech firms ride to rescue of laid-off techies
Democracy: US needs a rethink
Our autocratic public institutions
Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale
US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine
Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood
TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list
Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years