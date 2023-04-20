India records 12,591 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 65,286

India records 12,591 fresh Covid-19 cases

There have been 10,827 recoveries in the span of one day

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2023, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 09:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

India has recorded 12,591 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

There have been 10,827 recoveries in the span of one day. The active caseload currently stands at 65,286 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

More to follow...

Covid-19
Covid
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic
India News

