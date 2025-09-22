Trump will sign order declaring TikTok deal meets 2024 law requirements

<p>Washington: President Donald Trump will sign an executive order later this week that declares that a deal on TikTok's US operations negotiated by the White House will meet requirements set out in a 2024 law, a White House official said on Monday.</p> .Americans get 6 of 7 board seats for TikTok's US operations: White House.<p>The United States is confident that China has approved the deal and does not plan further talks with Beijing about its details, the official told reporters on a conference call. </p>