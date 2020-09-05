India reports 10 lakh Covid-19 cases in 13 days; record 86,432 infections reported in a day

India records 10 lakh Covid-19 cases in 13 days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2020, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 11:29 ist
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 40,23,179, while the death toll climbed to 69,561 with 1,089 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Covid-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh, with a record 86,432 cases being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 31,07,223 on Saturday pushing the recovery rate to 77.23 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's Covid-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. It took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh and 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark.

It took 110 days for the Covid-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate due to the novel coronavirus infection has further declined to 1.73 per cent.

There are 8,46,395 active cases of coronavirus infection, which is 21.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 4,77,38,491 samples have been tested up to September 4 with 10,59,346 samples being tested on Friday.

