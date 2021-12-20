India reports 6,563 new coronavirus cases, 132 deaths

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 20 2021, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 09:37 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Monday reported 6,563 coronavirus cases and 132 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. 8,077 persons recovered over the same period.

The nation's active caseload currently stands at 82,267, lowest in 572 days.

Over 137.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. 

Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent.

