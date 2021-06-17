India reports 67,208 new Covid-19 cases, 2,330 deaths

India reports 67,208 new Covid-19 cases, 2,330 deaths

India currently has 8,26,740 active Covid-19 cases, marking a drop of 38,692 cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 17 2021, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 09:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Thursday reported 67,208 new Covid-19 cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country also reported 2,330 deaths in the same period, taking its total fatalities to 3,81,903.

India currently has 8,26,740 active Covid-19 cases, marking a drop of 38,692 cases from Wednesday and 1,03,570 fresh recoveries.

India had reported 62,224 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and 2,542 deaths.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Putin and Biden won't be friends but see path together

Putin and Biden won't be friends but see path together

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

 