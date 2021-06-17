India reports 67,208 new Covid-19 cases, 2,330 deaths

India on Thursday reported 67,208 new Covid-19 cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country also reported 2,330 deaths in the same period, taking its total fatalities to 3,81,903.

India currently has 8,26,740 active Covid-19 cases, marking a drop of 38,692 cases from Wednesday and 1,03,570 fresh recoveries.

India had reported 62,224 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and 2,542 deaths.