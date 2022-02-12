India saw highest number of tiger deaths in 2021

India has recorded the highest number of tiger deaths in the last five years with fatalities reaching 127 in 2021, thanks to major contributions from Madhya Pradesh (42), Maharashtra (27) and Karnataka (15).

About 21 states in the country have reported tiger deaths in the country at least once in the last five years. Officials believe there are multiple reasons for the high number of tiger deaths, starting from poaching to high density of the big cats.

After reaching a high point (122 deaths) in 2016, the fatalities in India had been climbing down and dropped to 96 in 2019. However, the numbers climbed up to 106 in 2020, as the pandemic year saw the poaching incidents in the country rise by a whopping 155%.

The latest data was presented in the Rajya Sabha. Officials said the 127 deaths last year was definitely a worrying factor and requires detailed analysis. In Karnataka, the number has been consistently coming down from 17 in 2016 until the 17 fatalities last year.

“We have noticed the rising fatalities. While it is a matter of concern, there is a need to look at the finer details. Most of the deaths are natural and about 10 to 15% of them are caused by poaching. A majority of the numbers were reported from Bandipur-Nagarahole belt, where the high density of big cats needs to be looked at,” a senior officer in the wildlife division of the Forest Department told DH.

As per the 2018 estimates, Madhya Pradesh had the highest number of big cats at 526. It was followed by Karnataka (524), Uttarakhand (442), Maharashtra (312) and Uttar Pradesh (173). Officials believe the numbers have gone up further over the last three years.

Officials said sooner or later they will be forced to reckon with the problem of the density. "Nagarahole reserve (with 125 tigers) is a good example. Unlike cities, tiger reserves are not expanding every year but tiger population is rising. While the increase in numbers is an achievement, it may also lead to more territorial conflicts and more deaths," the official said.

Year Tiger deaths 2016 122 2017 115 2018 101 2019 96 2020 106 2021 127

