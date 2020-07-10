India seen as most attractive market for clean energy, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is seen as the most attractive market for clean energy.

He was addressing the nation after launching the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing.

"With this solar plant at Rewa, the industries here will not only get electricity, but even the metro rail in Delhi will get its benefits. Apart from Rewa, work is underway on solar power plants in Shajapur, Neemuch and Chhatarpur," said PM Modi.

This Rewa project comprises three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a Solar Park (total area 1500 hectare).

"Solar energy is sure, pure and secure and the country is now among the top five solar power producers in the world," he said.

The Solar Park was developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Central Public Sector Undertaking.

