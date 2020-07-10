'India seen as most attractive market for clean energy'

India seen as most attractive market for clean energy, says PM Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 10 2020, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 12:17 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is seen as the most attractive market for clean energy. 

He was addressing the nation after launching the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing.

"With this solar plant at Rewa, the industries here will not only get electricity, but even the metro rail in Delhi will get its benefits. Apart from Rewa, work is underway on solar power plants in Shajapur, Neemuch and Chhatarpur," said PM Modi.

This Rewa project comprises three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a Solar Park (total area 1500 hectare).

"Solar energy is sure, pure and secure and the country is now among the top five solar power producers in the world," he said.

The Solar Park was developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Central Public Sector Undertaking. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Six decades of missions to Mars

Six decades of missions to Mars

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 