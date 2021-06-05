India sees 1,20,529 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 58 days; 3,380 deaths

India on Saturday reported 1,20,529 new Covid-19 cases, and 3,380 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to data uploaded on the Ministry of Health and Welfare website at 8 am.

The country's active case tally dropped further to 15,55,248, while 1,97,984 individuals recovered from the infection.

A total of 36,50,080 vaccines were administered on Friday.

More to follow...