India sees dip in daily coronavirus cases with 15,940 new infections

India on Saturday reported a dip in daily coronavirus infections with 15,940 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.
On Friday, the country logged 17,336 new cases.
Active cases now stand at 91,779.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Presidential Polls: Why Droupadi Murmu could win without a fight
Superworms, a hope for recycling styrofoam?
When famine turns deadly for elephants
Why is Chiranjeevi failing the box-office test?
DH Toon | The curious case of Sena rebels in luxury
Whackyverse | Sena Dena
How does design influence culture?