India sees dip in daily coronavirus cases with 15,940 new infections

With 15,940 cases, India's daily Covid infections dip

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 25 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 09:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India on Saturday reported a dip in daily coronavirus infections with 15,940 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the country logged 17,336 new cases.

Active cases now stand at 91,779.

More to follow...

 

 

 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

