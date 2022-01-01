India sending 10 lakh Covaxin doses to Afghanistan: Report

India dispatched a batch of 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country, for the first time since the Taliban takeover.

The first shipment of five lakh doses of the indigenously-developed Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech was sent by Mahan (Iran) airways and is scheduled to reach Kabul today. The second shipment with the remaining five lakh doses is likely to be sent in the second week of January.

Caught by surprise by the speed of the Taliban's juggernaut across Afghanistan, India has been reaching out to major global powers to craft a broad framework in confronting the situation as it was concerned over the possibility of the war-torn country becoming a hotbed for terrorist groups including those having bases in Pakistan.

Under its Vaccine Maitri programme, India had earlier supplied five lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to Afghanistan in the form of a grant, commercial export or through COVAX.

India supplied 9,83,068 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 94 countries and two United Nations entities till December 15 since the start of the Vaccine Maitri programme in January 2021.

