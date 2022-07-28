India slams Pakistan for ‘politicising’ Chess Olympiad

India slams Pakistan for ‘politicising’ Chess Olympiad

It is highly unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised the prestigious international event, said spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2022, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 17:45 ist
Children dressed as chess pieces perform during an event organised ahead of the Chess Olympiad. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Thursday criticised Pakistan for pulling out of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu and said it is "highly unfortunate" that Islamabad has "politicised" the prestigious international event.

Reacting to Pakistan's decision, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said it was surprising that Pakistan has suddenly taken the decision not to participate in the event.

It is highly unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised the prestigious international event by making such statements and withdrawing its participation after its team has already reached India, he said.

Bagchi was responding to questions on Pakistan's decision to pull out from the Olympiad, citing the torch relay of the event passing through Jammu and Kashmir.

On this, Bagchi asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are and will remain an integral part of India." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
India News
Chess Olympiad
Tamil Nadu
Arindam Bagchi

What's Brewing

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

 