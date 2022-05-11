India spends over Rs 6 crore to promote Hindi at United Nations

India has contributed over Rs 6 crore to the UN aimed at promoting and enhancing the public outreach of Hindi in the world body.
India's Deputy Permanent Representative R Ravindra handed over a cheque for the UN project launched by India in 2018 to spread information about the Hindi-speaking population across the world.
In a statement, the UN said that India has been making continuous efforts to expand the use of Hindi in the world body.
"As part of these efforts, 'Hindi@UN' project, in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information was launched in 2018 with an objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world," the statement said.
India has been partnering with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) since 2018 by providing an extra-budgetary contribution to mainstream and consolidate news and multimedia content of DGC in Hindi.
Since 2018, the UN News in Hindi has been disseminated through the UN's website and social media handles and a UN Facebook Hindi page, along with a regular UN News-Hindi audio bulletin (UN Radio) is released every week.
