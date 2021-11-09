India to begin Covid vaccination for kids after Covaxin gets nod: Report

The government of India will begin Covid-19 vaccination for kids after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets approved for use.

As per a report by the Times of India, the approval could take a few weeks.

Despite Zy-CoV-D getting emergency use authorisation for kids aged 12-17 years, the government believes that it may not be adequate to vaccinate children. Speaking to the publication, an official said, "Zy-CoV-D supplies are limited and may not suffice to cover all children."

Covaxin has already been recommended for use in children from age 2-18 years, but the final approval for EUA is pending with DCGI.

The government plans to initiate vaccination with children with certain health conditions first, because of their vulnerability to Covid-19.

