Covid jabs for kids to begin after Covaxin gets nod

India to begin Covid vaccination for kids after Covaxin gets nod: Report

Covaxin has already been recommended for use in children from age 2-18 years, but the final approval for EUA is pending

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 09 2021, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 14:17 ist
A vial of Covaxin. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The government of India will begin Covid-19 vaccination for kids after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets approved for use.

As per a report by the Times of India, the approval could take a few weeks.

Despite Zy-CoV-D getting emergency use authorisation for kids aged 12-17 years, the government believes that it may not be adequate to vaccinate children. Speaking to the publication, an official said, "Zy-CoV-D supplies are limited and may not suffice to cover all children."

Covaxin has already been recommended for use in children from age 2-18 years, but the final approval for EUA is pending with DCGI.

The government plans to initiate vaccination with children with certain health conditions first, because of their vulnerability to Covid-19.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News
Covaxin
Zydus Cadila

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

How organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly

How organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

 