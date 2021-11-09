India to begin Covid vaccination for kids after Covaxin gets nod: Report

The government of India will begin Covid-19 vaccination for kids after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets approved for use.
As per a report by the Times of India, the approval could take a few weeks.
Despite Zy-CoV-D getting emergency use authorisation for kids aged 12-17 years, the government believes that it may not be adequate to vaccinate children. Speaking to the publication, an official said, "Zy-CoV-D supplies are limited and may not suffice to cover all children."
Covaxin has already been recommended for use in children from age 2-18 years, but the final approval for EUA is pending with DCGI.
The government plans to initiate vaccination with children with certain health conditions first, because of their vulnerability to Covid-19.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam
How organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly
Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads
Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger
Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel
These super-pollutants are burning up the planet