'India to have over 2 bn doses of Covid vaccines soon'

India to have over 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines soon, says govt advisor

Several Indian states are reporting an acute shortage of vaccines, even as coronavirus cases surge across the country

  • May 13 2021, 18:26 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 18:26 ist
Those doses would include 750 million of AstraZeneca's vaccine, produced in India by the Serum Institute of India, as well as 550 million doses of Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines will likely be available in India between August to December this year, a top government advisor said on Thursday.

Those doses would include 750 million of AstraZeneca's vaccine, produced in India by the Serum Institute of India, as well as 550 million doses of Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech, government advisor V K Paul told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

Several Indian states are reporting an acute shortage of vaccines, even as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

