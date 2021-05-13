India to have over 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines soon, says govt advisor

More than 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines will likely be available in India between August to December this year, a top government advisor said on Thursday.
Those doses would include 750 million of AstraZeneca's vaccine, produced in India by the Serum Institute of India, as well as 550 million doses of Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech, government advisor V K Paul told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.
Also read — Race for jabs in India's Covid-19 vaccination drive exposes digital divide
Several Indian states are reporting an acute shortage of vaccines, even as coronavirus cases surge across the country.
