India to receive Sputnik V vaccine doses this month: Report

India's ambassador to Moscow said deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to India were expected to begin before the end of April, the TASS news agency reported, after Indian regulators approved the shot for use on Monday.
Also Read | Dr Reddy's to start supply of 250 million imported doses of Sputnik-V in April-June
Russia has signed several major vaccine production deals with Indian manufacturers, and India is expected to become a hub for production of the shot. This is expected to begin in May, Ambassador Bala Venkatesh Varma was cited by TASS as saying.
Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks