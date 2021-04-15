India to receive Sputnik V vaccine doses this month: Report

India to receive Sputnik V vaccine doses this month

Reuters, Moscow,
  Apr 15 2021
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 21:34 ist
India's ambassador to Moscow said deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to India were expected to begin before the end of April, the TASS news agency reported, after Indian regulators approved the shot for use on Monday.

Russia has signed several major vaccine production deals with Indian manufacturers, and India is expected to become a hub for production of the shot. This is expected to begin in May, Ambassador Bala Venkatesh Varma was cited by TASS as saying.

