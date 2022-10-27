India to streamline rules on genome-edited plants

India to streamline rules on genome-edited plants

The government called the technology 'promising', as it offered huge economic potential

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Oct 27 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 14:14 ist

India is streamlining regulations for the development of genome edited plants, the government said on Thursday, calling the technology 'promising', as it offered huge economic potential.

The statement came hours after a government panel gave environmental clearance for indigenously developed genetically modified (GM) mustard seeds, experts said. 

