India to study if mixing different vaccine doses safe

India to study feasibility of mixing 2 different Covid-19 vaccine doses

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 31 2021, 16:34 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 17:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India may soon start testing the feasibility of mixing two different doses of Covid-19 vaccines to see if it helps in boosting one's immune response to coronavirus. 

Dr N K Arora, chairman of Covid-19 working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), told ANI that the process may start in a few weeks. 

He also said that India will have 20-25 crore vaccine doses per month by August and another 5-6 crore doses will come from other manufacturing units or from abroad. "The objective is to vaccinate 1 crore people every day," Dr N K Arora said.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19

