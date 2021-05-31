India to study feasibility of mixing 2 different Covid-19 vaccine doses

India may soon start testing the feasibility of mixing two different doses of Covid-19 vaccines to see if it helps in boosting one's immune response to coronavirus.
Dr N K Arora, chairman of Covid-19 working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), told ANI that the process may start in a few weeks.
He also said that India will have 20-25 crore vaccine doses per month by August and another 5-6 crore doses will come from other manufacturing units or from abroad. "The objective is to vaccinate 1 crore people every day," Dr N K Arora said.
