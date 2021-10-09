India, UK plan clean energy transition drive

India and the United Kingdom have set in motion concrete action plans for driving clean energy transition in the power sector.

This was deliberated at the 3rd India-UK Energy for Growth Partnership Ministerial Energy Dialogue.

"Both sides will set in motion concrete action plans for driving clean energy transition in the power sector," a power ministry statement said.

The 3rd India-UK Energy for Growth Partnership Ministerial Energy Dialogue was co-chaired by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh from the Indian side and the Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) from the UK side.

Also Read | Global energy crisis first of many in the clean-power era

The dialogue was held last evening virtually, it stated.

Energy transition was a major area of discussion in the dialogue and the energy ministers spoke in detail on the ongoing energy transition activities in their respective countries with a focus on renewables, including solar, offshore wind, storage, electric vehicles (EVs), and alternative fuels, it added.

The UK side presented a detailed summary of the significant ongoing work and the past work done in the last two years under the umbrella of bilateral cooperation which was appreciated and endorsed by both sides.

The dignitaries welcomed Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations launched by both countries’ Prime Ministers during India-UK Virtual Summit in May 2021 and identified various future areas of collaboration in line with the roadmap.

The sides deliberated and agreed on a forward action plan on power and clean transport, renewables, green finance and clean energy research as part of Roadmap 2030, covering a range of topics including smart grids, energy storage, green hydrogen, charging infrastructure, battery storage and need of mobilizing investments in renewable energy along with other proposals under the multilateral collaboration.

The dialogue concluded with both sides underlining the importance of international cooperation in securing affordable and sustainable energy for the world while setting in motion, concrete action plans for driving the clean energy transition in the power sector, it stated.

Power Minister specifically detailed ambitious targets in areas such as green hydrogen, storage, offshore wind, and the electricity market.

He further hoped that the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative launched by the Prime Minister could act as a promising alternative to support the RE integration in the grid.

Check out the latest videos from DH: