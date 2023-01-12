India, US to increase dialogue on food, trade in 2023

India, United States to increase dialogue on food, agricultural trade in 2023

The two countries also decided to create a new trade policy forum working group on resilient trade

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 12 2023, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 11:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

India and the United States will increase dialogue on food and agricultural trade issues in 2023, both governments said in a joint statement on Thursday after a trade policy forum meeting in Washington DC.

The two countries also decided to create a new trade policy forum working group on resilient trade, and to continue to work together on resolving outstanding trade issues, they added in the statement.

India
United States
Trade
India-US Relations

